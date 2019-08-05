<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Heavily armed security operatives from the Police Command in Lagos, the Army and NSCDC have barricaded entrance to the National Stadium, Surulere ahead of the #RevolutionNow protest spearheaded by Omoyele Sowore on Monday.

Newsmen report that Sowore, the Presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the last general elections, was on Saturday was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) from his home.

NAN reports that police patrol vehicles, including that of the Rapid Respond Squad (RRS), numbering more than 20, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), anti-riot operatives, Civil defence men and military joint Taskforce operatives OP MESSA, were stationed at the two main entrance to the stadium.

As at 8.40 a.m few protesters, wearing orange caps, have started to converge under the stadium bridge, displaying neither banner nor placards,

Newsmen further observed that the security operatives prevented employees of National Stadium, Students of National Institute for Sports (NIS) and members of the public whom had come to train, from gaining acccess into the stadium.

A source told NAN reporters to leave the area as at 8.50 a.m. because the operatives were ready to tear-gas the protesters any moment.

The Area Commander, Area C, ACP Tijani Fatai, told newsmen that the operatives were on ground to stop any form of protests at the stadium.

Fatai explained that they were not there to give security cover to protesters and advised the crowd already gathering in front of the National Stadium gate to stay away.

The DCP, Operations in Lagos State command, Mr Mohammed Ali, told newsmen in a telephone conversation, that the protesters failed to obtain the necessary permit to carry out the planned protest.

“Their planned protest is unlawful. They did not obtain permission for the protest. If they say they have the permission, let them show it.

“Any one that foment trouble will be dealt with according to law,“ Ali said.