<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun State Police Command has arraigned four protesters before a Magistrate Court sitting in Abeokuta, who were arrested in connection with “#revolutionnow” protest.

The protesters, Daniel Abraham, 29, Afofun Festus, 18, Kolawole Seun, 25 and Okoro Romeo, 38, were arraigned on three count charges of conspiracy, unlawful assemble and conduct likely to cause breach public peace, but pleaded not guilty to the three count charges proferred against them.

The prosecutor, Benson Emenike, told the court that the protesters on 5th day of August, 2019 at Abeokuta, that their unlawful assemble and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace which contrary to and punishable under section 516 of criminal code laws of Ogun state (Revised edition), 2006.

Emenike also added that the accused persons conducted themselves in a manner by displaying orange flags with inscription “#REVOLUTIONNOW” as to cause persons in the neighbourhood to fear on reasonable grounds that their actions may likely cause breach of peace and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 249 (d) of the criminal code laws of Ogun State.

But, after oral bail application by the counsel to the accused persons, Bunmi Adelabu, to grant them bail on a liberal terms, the Magistrate, Olarenwaju Onagoruwa, granted them bail in the sum of 100,000 Naira each and two sureties in like sum, ordered them to be remanded in prison custody till they meet up with the bail term/condition.

Onagoruwa adjourned the case till August 15 for further hearing.