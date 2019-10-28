<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Residents of Bergen County in New Jersey, US, have demanded the release of detained activist, Omoyele Sowore.

According to local news website, NJ .com, Sowore lives in Haworth with his family.

To call for Sowore’s release, residents of the county would reportedly gather on Monday.

Speaking on the gathering, Haworth Councilwoman Heather Wasser said, “We want the federal government paying attention. We want the United Nations paying attention. We want him out of Nigeria safely.”

Sowore’s family and Borough residents will gather at Haworth Borough Hall on Monday (today) at 6:00 p.m. (American time) to bring attention to his situation in the hopes of getting him back to New Jersey.

Sowore was arrested in Lagos in August by operatives of the Department of State Services. After being held for weeks, he was charged to court on charges bordering on treason.

He has since been granted bail by the court, however, he is yet to meet the bail conditions.