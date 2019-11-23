<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An International human rights group, Clooney Foundation for Justice, has condemned the continued incarceration of Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

In a statement made available to newsmen Saturday morning, the group said that its TrialWatch initiative has been monitoring the trial of Sowore in Nigeria and was deeply concerned about his situation.

According to the Co-President of the group, Amal Clooney, “It is outrageous that Nigeria continues to imprison a journalist and presidential candidate after a court had ordered his release.

“TrialWatch will continue to monitor Sowore’s trial and calls on the authorities to implement the court’s order as soon as possible.”

She, therefore, called on the Nigerian Government to immediately release Sowore, whom among others, Amnesty International on Wednesday categorised as prisoners of conscience.

The group said it will monitor Sowore’s upcoming hearing slated for December 5.

Sowore was arrested in August for planning a nationwide protest he labelled ‘RevolutionNow’.

The Buhari administration said the planned demonstration was a treasonable act because it was aimed at causing a regime change.

He denied the allegations, saying his campaign was to mobilise teeming Nigerian youth to denounce poverty, insecurity and other national challenges assailing the country.

Following Sowore’s initial arraignment in September, he was granted bail by the trial judge. But the DSS disregarded the order and the government filed new charges against the Sahara Reporters’ publisher.

Newsmen reported how Mr Sowore on Friday filed a suit against the DSS.

He is asking the court to order the DSS to pay him N500 million as damages for his detention and violation of fundamental rights.