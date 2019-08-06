<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, Nigerian multi-talented musician and the son of renowned lawyer and human right activist Femi Falana, has urged the federal government to listen to the voice of the masses and stop constant disregard of the loss of lives of many Nigerians.

The legal practitioner turned entertainer also called for the release of the AAC presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, who was arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS, over the Revolution Now protest.

DSS had arrested Sowore over the weekend after he called for a nationwide staging of protests against what he described as bad governance.

His arrest has since uproar from many Nigerians.

Following Sowore’s arrest, the Nigerian Police Force had described the planned protests by Sowore and some individuals as ‘treasonable felony and acts of terrorism.’ And vowed to resist any act that could lead to a breach of law and order in the country.

Falz in his reaction decried the rate of poverty and unemployment in Nigeria.

The rapper took to his Twitter page and wrote: “What we are facing is a build-up of the several years of neglect of the welfare of our people.

“Our government’s constant disregard of the loss of lives of many Nigerians’

“The ridiculous rate of poverty and unemployment that afflicts us.

“This is not a time to arrest anyone but to listen to the voices of the masses. Organizing a protest march does not in anyway amount to treason. #FreeSowore Immediately!”