The Police authority in Lagos have issued a serious warning to the protesters, saying that anyone arrested while trying to cause a breakdown of law and order in the metropolis would be treated like an armed robber.

It urged parents and guardians to advise their wards to stay away from trouble and desist from embarking on any protest as the full weight of the law would be visited on anyone arrested.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, told newsmen on phone that there had been tension and apprehension caused by the RevolutionNow group.