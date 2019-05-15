<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Defence Headquarters, yesterday, warned promoters of revolution against the Federal Government as contained in a document being circulated in the country to desist or face the wrath of the Nigerian military.

While disassociating the Armed Forces of Nigeria from the call contained in a document by a group under the aegis of Nigerian Continuity and Progress, NCP, the DHQ reiterated its loyalty to the Constitution of the country.

The DHQ, in a statement, by the Deputy Director, Defence Information, Navy Captain Mohammed Wabi, said the Armed Forces outrightly condemns the undemocratic and demonic actions of the author of the document.“

The statement read: “Armed Forces of Nigeria, AFN, wishes to dissociate itself from the rascality and intentions as espoused in a document being circulated by a faceless group named Nigerian Continuity and Progress, NCP, calling for support of a revolution to oust the current democratically elected government and in its place, establish an illegitimate interim government.

“The AFN outrightly condemns the undemocratic and demonic actions of the author of the document.

“Meanwhile, all relevant Law Enforcement Agency have been advised to unravel those behind the seditious document for appropriate actions.”