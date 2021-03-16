



The National Leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti has stepped down citing old age.

Pa Fasoranti, who is 95 years old, has named the former deputy leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, as the acting national leader of the group while the former financial secretary, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago, Atakumosa East council area, Ilesa, Osun state was named the group’s deputy leader.

Recall that Fasoranti stepped in as the group leader in year 2008.

Fasoranti said this during the group’s monthly meeting held in Akure, the Ondo state capital.





He said the development became necessary “as the group needs more than ever before to have an improved organisation with a more effective approach to combat the monstrous invasion of our culture and pride as a people.

“Only a more alike and active leadership can achieve this. At 95 I am hardly able to provide such and so it is time for me to step aside.

“At this junction, I am proud to announce Chief Ayo Adebanjo a politician of the Awolowo school of thought as Acting leader of Afenifere and His Royal Highness, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago in Atakumosa East Local Government Area, as the Deputy Leader.