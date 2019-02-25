



No fewer than 35 middle cadre drawn from the three Services of the Armed Forces, weekend, concluded a four-week training programme on entrepreneurship and management, with a view to preparing them for a better service delivery after disengagement.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training, held at the resource centre of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, NAFRC, Oshodi, Lagos, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Obed Ngalabak, charged the officers to utilise the skills and knowledge acquired in a manner that their success stories would eliminate the age long phobia of retirement.

Addressing them, he said: “ It is noteworthy to mention that all previous courses you have undergone were tailored towards enhancing your service to our country.

However, the training which you have just concluded is exclusively meant to develop your individual capacity to work and serve yourselves, especially after your disengagement from active service.

“I am reliably informed that in the last four weeks of intensive training, you were adequately exposed to several presentations, lectures, discussions and several exercises.”