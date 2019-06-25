<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Retirees in Osun, under the aegis of Forum of 2011/2012 Pensioners, on Tuesday protested to demand the payment of 15 months backlog of pension and gratuities from the state government.

Newsmen report that the retirees, who gathered at Ayetoro Junction in their hundreds, marched through Igbona (Awolowo way), Old Garage, Oke-Fia to Olaiya Junction (all in Osogbo) causing gridlock and restriction of movements of persons along these routes.

Mr Yemi Lawal, the Head of the Forum, while addressing newsmen said the protest became necessary as they got information that N6.3 billion had been given to the state government, as the last tranch of the Paris Club Refund to the state.

He said they had to voice out and demand for the payment of the backlog of their entitlements before the Paris Fund was diverted to other use without their arrears being settled.

He noted that before they decided to stage their protest, they had written four letters to the state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, one of which was to inform him of the payment of their entitlements, but the governor had not responded to the letter.

Lawal decried the insensitivity of the state government towards their plight, saying that gratuities for retirees since 2011/12 till date, had not been paid, but rather, only installment of N100,000 were given to each retirees across board as part payment.

He said though the government had been paying the retirees full pension since June 2018, the backlog of 30 months half pension arrears, since 2016, amounting to 15 full months pension arrears, was still pending.

He called on the governor to quickly pay the money owed to retirees, adding that non-payment of their gratuities had cost the lives of most of their members and recently, the amputation of the leg of a retired diabetic matron.

When contacted, at about 11:55, by newsmen the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Adeniyi Adeshina, said he would get back to newsmen on the development and as at filing this report by 3 pm, he had yet to respond.