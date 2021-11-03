Retired NPA chief abducted in Kano

Retired General Manager of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Bashir Abdullahi, has been abducted in Kano.

Abdullahi was abducted from his farm located at Gomo village of Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano State Wednesday afternoon.

A resident of Gomo village said the retired NPA GM was taken away by the gunmen while he was inspecting the farm in Gomo village.

When contacted, the Kano Police Command spokesperson, DSP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, said he was not aware of the incident, but promised to verify and get back as quickly as possible.