A retired judge of the Osun State High Court, Justice Olamide Oloyede, and Virtues Unlimited Restorative Justice Initiative (VURJI) have sued the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and eight others over the importation of a banned chemical, methyl bromide, into the country.

Justice Oloyede and VURJI in the suit before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of a Federal High Court, Lagos, are seeking an order to compel the defendants to investigate, identify and destroy in a healthy and safe manner any methyl bromide, an odorless, colorless gas used to control pests in agriculture which has serious negative effect on humans and the environment.

They are also urging the court to declare that the alleged importation of the banned chemical substance into Lagos by a Lagos based company, Toon Consolidated Company Limited, pursuant to the license issued by the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services (NAQS) and without the permit of NAFDAC is unlawful and illegal.

Other defendants in the case are National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Ministry of Health, Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Justice.

The retired judge, in a 32-paragraph affidavit filed in support of the suit, claimed that the agro-chemical had been banned in Nigeria because it was dangerous to human health and caused environmental hazards by depleting the ozone layer.

The VURJI coordinator also averred that methyl bromide when used as a fumigant and pesticide exposes humans to severe injuries including lung damage because it is highly toxic.

Justice Oloyede also stated that due to the dangers it poses to humans and the environment, NAFDAC banned its importation and use as a fumigant in the country on February 20, 2019.

She, however, alleged that it came to the knowledge of the plaintiffs that Toon Consolidated Company Limited was given a permit by NAQS to import 45 cylinders of methyl bromide into Nigeria and use same as pesticide in the country.

Justice Oguntoyinbo has, however, adjourned the case till November 19 for the hearing of all pending applications.