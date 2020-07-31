



Ahead of the planned resumption of schools, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has distributed Covid-19 hygiene kits purchased by the state government to 257 public schools in the state.

He said the state attaches much importance to the education and health of Rivers children and that the materials are in line with the guidelines for the resumption of schools.

Wike, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, spoke Friday while handing over the kits to principals of the schools.

He said the sanitary and hygiene kits, which include hand sanitizers, gloves, masks, detergents, running water buckets and disinfectants, were part of government’s effort to ensure that students are not infected with coronavirus as they return to school for their exit examinations.

“The Wike administration is concerned about the education and health of children of the state. He does not want anyone to be infected with Covid-19.

“This is why the governor has provided all these kits in preparation for the resumption of public schools in the state in accordance with the Covid-19 guidelines,” he said.





The governor urged the principals to ensure the proper utilisation of the kits by sanitising their school environment and also follow the necessary Covid-19 protocols.

He urged the students to cooperate with their teachers to ensure their success during the exit examinations.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, said the kits distributed through the principals of the schools would assist them when they reopen for exit examinations.

Ebeku stated that the Covid-19 kits were given to all the 257 schools approved for the 2020 West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) centres.

The education commissioner said the state would soon announce the resumption date for schools, adding that the ministry would monitor the process and any principal found wanting would be punished.

Responding on behalf of the principals, the Secretary of the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools in the state, Mrs. Sophia Davies-Ideh, commended Wike for the donation.

She assured the governor of adequate use of the kits to ensure that both the teachers and students are not infected with the coronavirus during the period of the exit examinations.