The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dragged a Federal High Court judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, before the National Judicial Council (NJC) for granting similar injunctions stopping the probe of Senate President, Bukola Saraki and that of Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

The commission is set to formally present a strongly-worded petition before the NJC against the judge to show its displeasure by what it considers as a brazen attempt by Justice Taiwo to stop its constitutional duties.

The petition, personally signed by the acting chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, is to be made available to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati, asking him to retrieve all corruption cases filed by EFCC from Justice Taiwo’s court.

The commission made the decision after Justice Taiwo gave similar restraining orders to two top politicians facing probe by the anti-graft agency within a week.

Curiously, the two injections issued in favour of Saraki and Okorocha against their investigation by the EFCC were argued by the same lawyer, Sunday Onubi and and granted by the same judge on May 15 and May 8, 2019 respectively.

The judge issued the orders despite decided cases that the agencies have the right to do so prompting the commission to accuse him of professional misconduct and impropriety and asked that he should be appropriately sanctioned to serve as a deterrent.