President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said his administration would always uphold the sanctity of the rule of law in governing the country.

He said unity and harmony in every society could only be preserved by observing the rule of law.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke during a bilateral meeting he had with visiting German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari was quoted as saying this barely five days after he told a gathering of the Nigerian Bar Association that the principle of rule of law must be subject to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest.

He had also told the lawyers that where national security and public interest were being threatened, the individual rights of those allegedly responsible must take the second place.

But Shehu quoted him as telling Merkel that he would respect the rule of law and that all agreements would be fully respected.

Shehu said, “In his remarks during a bilateral meeting, the President said unity and harmony in every society can only be preserved by observing the rule of law, and ensuring that agreements reached in good faith are followed through to the mutual benefit of countries.

“President Buhari told Chancellor Merkel and members of her delegation that the rule of law embodies all the rightful mechanisms for conflict resolution, both within the country, and in dealing with all foreign partners, assuring that his administration remains focused on delivering a peaceful, economically viable and politically stable polity to all Nigerians.”

He also quoted Buhari as saying that Nigeria remains grateful to the German government for the fair treatment of migrants.

The President said Nigeria looked forward to improving its trade figures with Germany, which had taken a strong interest in investing in the country and supporting the government in providing effective services in security, education, and creation of jobs.