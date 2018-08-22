The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association on Tuesday told the the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, to resign his position immediately or be forced to do so.

The National Coordinator of MACBAN in Benue State, Alhaji Garus Gololo, revealed the position of the association in an interview with a national daily.

Gololo said Saraki had created numerous problems for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said such problems had affected the economic and social growth of the nation.

He said: “It is on this note that we are saying that Saraki ought not to be in office again as Senate President.

“More so, Saraki has failed to coordinate and organise the National Assembly to offer quality legislations that Nigerians need.

“Nigerians are in dire need of people that have the interest of the masses.

“Miyetti Allah is looking for a leader that would preside over the affairs of the Senate with ultimate respect for the executive and the judiciary, not someone like Senator Saraki that would always scheme to outdo the Presidency.

“We are now tired of Saraki’s style of leadership at the National Assembly.

“Therefore, we are now warning him to honourably resign his position as president of the Senate or we will force him out.”