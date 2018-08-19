Hundreds of residents on Sunday trooped out in protest after the demolition of a Private radio station located at Music House, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The radio station owned by a popular artiste, Yinka Ayefele, was demolished in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Oyo State Government said the demolition was carried out because the building contravenes Town Planning laws.

Eyewitness told Channels TV that bulldozers were seen at the Music House as early as 5:00 a.m. to commence the demolition.

The Oyo State Government had earlier explained that the demolition notice to Music House, Fresh F.M. 105.9, Ibadan was not based on sentiments.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun in a statement on Wednesday said contravention notices were served to different organisations in the state since June 14, 2017.