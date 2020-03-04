<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Residents of Damboa local government area of Borno State were on Wednesday morning, caught in a crossfire between the Nigerian Army and Boko Haram insurgents.

The insurgents attempted to attack a military location in Damboa, shooting sporadically but were countered with stiff resistance as troops on the ground responded with superior firepower.





The attack and the exchange of fire caused panic among the civilian populace leading to injury as some of those who ran were caught up in the crossfire.

The exchange lasted for an hour until the insurgents retreated towards the Sambisa forest axis which is just on the fringes of Damboa local government.