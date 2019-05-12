<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the attacks on Murbai, Kisbap, Sembe and Yawai-Abbare villages of the Ardo-Kola and Jalingo Local Government areas of Taraba State, residents of the sacked villages and adjoining communities have started fleeing to Jalingo, the state capital, for fear of further attacks.

A cleric, Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Kamai, who worked at Janibanibu, a village located behind Jalingo timber shield at Nunkai, told newsmen that threats of attacks from herdsmen forced many people to abandon their homes.

Kamai, who also fled the area on Thursday, said residents of the villages continued to flee in droves despite the deployment of security agents there.

Kamai said, “Though security personnel have been deployed in the area, people are still fleeing the communities because security personnel cannot be everywhere.

“Most times, when there were rumours that the Fulani herdsmen were going to attack a village, they would make real their threats; so, people have been running away from their homes.

“Most of the communities have been deserted and villagers abandoned their farms. Children are now out of school and the people, who are forced out of their communities, are now living in pathetic situations at Nunkai and Kona Primary school.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, David Misal, said policemen had been deployed in the affected villages to restore normalcy.

Misal noted that that the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations, Mr Faleye Olaleye, was on the ground with policemen to ensure restoration of peace in the area.

Meanwhile, the internally displaced persons at Nunkai Primary School have called on the state government to provide relief materials to alleviate their sufferings.

One of the displaced persons, Mrs Elizabeth Silas, a mother of two, who ran away from Yelwai Abbare village, said they had no place to sleep and food to eat.

Silas called on the state government to provide relief materials to them including mosquito nets to protect the children from Malaria.