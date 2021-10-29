Residents flee homes as terrorists overpower policemen in Borno town

Hundreds of civilians fled their homes when suspected fighters of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked Damboa town in the southern part of Borno last night, sources said.

It was learnt that the ISWAP fighters rode on utility vehicles to storm the town at about 5:30 pm, raining bullets on-air as civilians ran into bushes.

An aid worker who did not want his name in the print disclosed that they heard heavy gunshots and there was confusion everywhere because it was already getting dark when the insurgents penetrated the town.

“Hundreds of people are in the bushes as we speak now, the heavy gunshots were scary and there was a state of confusion in the town as women and children were crying.

“They entered into the town but some policemen said they voluntary left after about an hour of gunfire. We are safe now, the situation is calm as of 7:45 pm except for one or two shootings by the military,” the source said.

A security source who spoke to newsmen said the attackers who came with several Anti-Aircraft guns (AA) attacked the Mobile Police Base and overpowered the riots police before moving into the town.

“They came with several AA guns mounted on utility vehicles, shooting heavily and attacking the Mopol base but unfortunately they overpowered the police before entering into the town.

“I can confidently tell you that they didn’t attack the troops from the Nigerian Army’s 25 Taskforce Brigade in Damboa.” the source added.

This came less than 24 hours after the group also attacked Kwada village in Chibok where four soldiers were severely wounded and one armoured personnel carrier (APC) was burnt down with a gun truck equally stolen from troops.

Newsmen could not ascertain the level of destruction and casualty figure on both sides as of the time of filing this report.