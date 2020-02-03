<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has called on the state governors to domesticate and start the full implementation of Medical Residency Training Act.

The association made the call in a communiqué jointly signed by its President, Dr. Aliyu Sokombo, and Secretary-General, Dr. Bilqis Muhammad, at the end of its National Executive Council meeting on Sunday in Abuja.

NARD urged the state governments to capture funding of the Medical Residency Training for residents in the state tertiary teaching hospitals during their budgetary allocation.

The association frowned at the various state governments owing her members salary in their institutions and urged them to pay without further delay to guarantee harmonious working relationship.

The institutes it stated included Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti; Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso; Abia State University Teaching Hospital; University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Akure; and Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja.





NARD said the welfare of health workers should be a priority to government at all levels due to the risks faced in the course of doing their jobs.

NARD urged the Federal Government to ensure speedy payments of arrears of minimum wage and salary adjustments.

It called on the Federal and State Governments to make the issue of security of healthcare workers a priority both in and outside the hospitals.

The association warned that if any of its members is assaulted, it shall suspend work until adequate safety is guaranteed in such institution and the culprit is brought to book fully.

The association also called for the implementation of the National Health Act, 2014.

NARD commended the Yobe and Gombe States Governments for funding the Residency Training in their states.