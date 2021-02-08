



Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Nasarawa State branch, Monday commenced a three day warning strike to press home their demands despite government plea.

The association said it’s members at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia have decided to proceed on a three day warning strike because of the Hospital Management unilateral decision to suspend residency training programme and alleged victimization of it’s members for taking steps to protect themselves and the general public from the deadly covid 19 infection.

It would be recalled that the management of the hospital under the leadership of the Chief Medical Director, Dr Hassan Ikrama had on Sunday appealed to the resident doctors to shelve their planned strike action for the interest of the people where Covid19 pandemic is raging and for proper dialogue.

Resident doctors are medical doctors who work while undergoing training to become specialists in various medical and dental fields, and they make up more than eighty five percent of the medical doctors in the institution.

According to the Resident doctors, “there is no going back on the three day warning strike unless our demands are met within the period of the warning strike. We will embark on indefinite strike at the end of the three days if nothing is done to address our plight”, the association boasted.

The doctors had accused the Management of unduly suspending residency training programme, lack of provision of adequate and high quality PPEs to protect them and other health workers from contracting covid 19.





Other allegations include high handedness of the Chief Medical Director Dr. Hassan Ikrama, denying qualified candidates who have paid for various postgraduate medical examinations opportunity to register for such examination as well as the recalling of senior doctors who are training as supranumerary residents in Kano, Zaria, Kaduna, Lagos, Enugu, Dala, FCT, Jos among others.

“This recalling is due to the suspension of residency training, without bothering about the inconveniences of such sudden travel from far and wide with their families back to Lafia without accommodation or other basic facilities put in place for them to function as humans.

All these are done with the aim of victimizing the doctors for protecting themselves and the good people of Nasarawa state against covid 19 infection” the doctors claimed.

The Resident doctors are demanding for unconditional and immediate reversal of the suspension of Residency Training Programme in DASH, provide standard and adequate PPEs to healthcare workers in DASH, and the reinstatement of members on supernumerary postings and have been recalled from other training institutions.

The association however appreciated Governor Abdullahi Sule for the untiring efforts in the development of health facilities in DASH especially the welfare packages, acquisition of manpower, infrastructural development and human development that ensure quality healthcare delivery to the people of Nasarawa state