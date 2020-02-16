<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja has condemned an alleged assault on one of its members while on call on Saturday.

The Association in a statement signed by its President, Adejo Arome, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, threatened to take necessary action if security agencies did not prosecute the perpetrators.

Mr Arome said that the assault was committed on Saturday when the doctor on call was discharging his duty.

According to him, the doctor on duty was attending to a female patient to set a line for drip when his attention was withdrawn to attend to a child who was in more critical condition at the pediatric ward.

He said that the doctor had explained to the patient’s husband that he had to leave to attend to a child whose case was more critical since his wife was stable.





”When the doctor returned from attending to the child to set the line for female patient, he saw a strange doctor trying to set the line for the patient.

”And when he enquired where the doctor came from, the patient’s husband started beating the doctor and assaulting him.

”The hospital security was alerted then the patient’s husband invited three of his friends from town to come and beat the doctor and the hospital security.

”The hospital called the police from Lugbe police station and the perpetrators were arrested, but unfortunately, the authorities due to unknown reason released the perpetrators and asked them to return on Monday.

Newsmen recalls that the ARD FCT chapter had sometimes in January gone on a three days strike when a female doctor was allegedly assaulted and stripped in Maitama general hospital by a patient’s relative.

And the FCT authorities had promised to beef up security to protect the life of the health workers in every hospital in the FCT.