Participants rose from a 3-day International conference held at Anchor University, Lagos, with new perspectives in Computer Science, Computer Engineering and Mathematics. The 2020 International Conference in Mathematics, Computer Engineering and Computer Science (ICMCECS, 2020) themed The Interlocking Role of Computer Science, Computer Engineering and Mathematics in Technological Advancement was held between 18th – 21st March 2020.

Organised by the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE) in conjunction with Anchor University, Lagos, the conference had papers delivered from researchers and scientists across the world. Also, there are special sections where further deliberations were made on the papers delivered.

In his opening address, the Vice-Chancellor, Anchor University, Prof Afolayan Joseph underscored the relationship among Engineering, Mathematics and Computer Science and the need for experts in the fields to work together. “As a civil engineer, I understand that these three fields are interdependent and cannot work in isolation. So, it’s important that experts from these spheres of science come together to drive new trends,” He said.





The Vice-Chancellor also encouraged all participants to carefully rub minds, share ideas, stimulate discussions and birth important discoveries that will further promote the tenets of IEEE.

Also, in his address, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Anchor University, Prof Fatokun Johnson, restated the interconnectivity of the three fields stressing that Mathematics is the base upon which the other fields and, indeed, all other modern studies are built. He explained that the graduates of the 21st Century would require the composite knowledge of the different fields to be at their best in the world.

In his words; “Mathematics is the mother of all sciences. All other fields require the inputs of Mathematicians. It is a most welcome development that experts in Mathematics, Computer Sciences and Computer Engineering come together to improve the quality research outputs in these fields.”

He concluded by saying these interlocking would help to bridge the skill gaps required in the emerging and sophisticated 21st-century economies.

On their own, the National Chairman of IEEE, Engr. Funso Adebayo and the chairman of the LoC, Dr Odili Julius, highlighted the impacts of IEEE’s conferences across the world. They charged participants to make the 2020 edition which happens to be the first in Nigeria a memorable experience.