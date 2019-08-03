<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Chidimma Ibenegbu, has narrated how God caused her to escape from the detention of kidnappers.

She was abducted with four other victims.

Ibenegbu said the abductors, whom she described as herdsmen, ambushed their vehicle on the expressway at Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Narrating her experience at he church’s conference ground on Saturday, she said while travelling to the RCCG Camp at the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for the Ministers’ Conference, their commercial bus ran into the men, who took them into the forest.

“I prayed to God to make them fall asleep, and they fell asleep and continued to sleep, until I began to make my way out of the bush. I was asking God for direction to the road,” she said.

Ibenegbu said she eventually came to a road and met a motorcyclist and narrated her story and the cyclist brought her to a police checkpoint.

She said she was interviewed by the Police Commissioner and her information led to the rescue of the other four captives.

The General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye told the ministers that God still answers prayers and called for prayers for all those still under captivity in Nigeria.