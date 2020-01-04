<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Civil-Military relations of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airlifted a set of conjoined twins along with their parents and the medical team from Yenagoa to Yola.

The purpose is to have a successful separation of the abdomen joined twins who came to Yola via Port Harcourt by helicopter.

The twins, who are joined at the abdomen, are expected to undergo surgery at the Federal Medical Centre in Yola.

Doctors at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, led by its Chief Medical Director, Prof. Auwal Abubakar, an acclaimed pediatric surgeon, and other doctors had successfully separated female omphalopagus twins (joined from mid-thorax to mid-abdomen) in May 2018

NAF, which undertook the airlift of the twins along with the parents from Yenagoa, Bayelsa State to Yola via helicopter and fixed wings transport aircraft, said it undertook the airlift as a humanitarian gesture to aid the family of the twins. It also prayed for the successful operation of the conjoined twins in a terse message sent to news outlets.