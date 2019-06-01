<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An aspirant for the position of Speaker in the Ninth House of Representatives, Olatunbosun Olajide, on Friday said he was not under pressure to drop his ambition.

He specifically said operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have not summoned him for interrogation on the matter.

Olatunbosun stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja.

He justified his resolve to contest the election despite the fact that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress has endorsed Femi Gbajabiamila from the same zone for the position.

He maintained that his action did not constitute an anti-party activity because he was still operating within the constitution of Nigeria.

The aspirant said his emergence as speaker would not have negative impact on the relationship between the legislature and the executive in the Ninth National Assembly.

He said, “I don’t know of any other aspirant but I can confirm to you that the operatives of the EFCC are not after me and nobody has invited me for any form of interrogation.

“My emergence as Speaker of the Ninth House of Representatives despite not being the candidate of my party will not affect a robust engagement between the executive and the legislature because the interest of Nigerians will be paramount in our agenda.

“We could disagree to agree on a number of issues but the reforms that our leadership would introduce, especially in the areas of budgeting, security, human rights and people’s welfare will encourage the executive to work with us.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Youth Council has expressed its support for the member-elect from Ehimembano and Obowo Federal Constituency of Imo State, Emeka Nwajiuba, for the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The council said its decision was based on equity, fairness and balanced representation of the six geopolitical zones in the country.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday in Abuja, the National President of NYC, Yahaya Salisu, said the decision to back Nwajiuba was borne out of the desire for a healthy working relationship between the executive and the legislature.

He lamented the strained relationship between the executive and legislature in the last dispensation, stressing the need for a robust relationship that would aid development in critical sectors.

He said, “Northern Youth Movement stands for good governance and protection of the Nigerian renascent democracy, enlightenment and participation in democratic process for the overall interest of the Northern Youth and indeed Nigeria as a whole.

“The need to get it right this time is for the smooth running of the affairs of government as we go into yet another term of four years mandate given to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Ninth Assembly by the Nigerian people.

“The Northern Youth Council in its wisdom felt the need to call on the newly elected members of the lower chamber of the National Assembly irrespective of their political parties to consider Emeka Nwajiuba, an experienced member from Imo State, a patriot, a detribalised Nigerian who has contributed to the growth of our democracy for the position of the Speaker of the House.”

Salisu said fair representation demanded that the South-East should be considered for the position.”

He added, “The North-West has produced the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The South West has produced the Vice-President of Nigeria. For equity, justice and fair representation, the South-East should be given the speaker of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in that zone Hon. Dr Emeka (Nwajiuba) deserves to be in the position due to his vast experience and educational qualification as a PhD holder.