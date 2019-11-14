<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday urged the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to ensure that all the subscriber identity module (SIM) cards in the country are properly registered.

He said unregistered SIM cards have high-security risks, which should be taken seriously by the Commission.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the management of the Commission in his office in Abuja, Gbajabiamila said the House was ready to support the regulator through adequate funding for effectiveness and efficiency.

Describing communication as the bedrock of any society, Gbajabiamila said Nigeria has “to keep up with the pace; we can’t afford to be left behind.”

He said Nigeria’s population keeps growing by the day, which he said would lead to an increase in the number of mobile phone users. He urged the Commission to expand its infrastructure.

“The population is growing, and that will also mean that the number of users will grow. That means you have to expand your infrastructure. The National Assembly will then come in because there will be a need for funding. We will work with you to make sure you get whatever is necessary to make your job easier.

“I noted that you’ve licensed seven fibre companies. But I don’t know if one per zone is enough. In the future, you may need to increase the number.

“When you said there were about nine million unregistered SIMs at some point in Nigeria, we all know the implications of that. It has a lot of security risks.”