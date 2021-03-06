



Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives, has commended Nigerian health workers for being the major contributors to the success in the COVID-19 fight.

He made the commendation at the national launch of the COVID-19 vaccination in Abuja on Friday.

He implored journalists to report the pandemic issues objectively and verify their sources but ignore rumours.





The speaker also urged journalists to assist government in the campaign roll out plan, adding that “the roll out is as important as the vaccination itself.”

Gbajabiamila said “even developed countries are finding the roll out a bit difficult because it is something new.”

He, therefore, stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to help government roll out the COVID-19 vaccination campaign plan.