The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila on Sunday expressed shock and sadness over the gas explosion incident in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna.

The incident, which occurred at a gas shop, claimed the lives of several people including the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Prof. Simon P. Mallam, and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

While expressing sadness over the incident, Gbajabiamila said: “It is with shock and sadness that I received the news of the gas explosion incident that claimed the lives of some Nigerians that included Prof Simon Mallam, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission.

“While I sympathize with the State government, the survivors and the families of those that died during the explosion, I also pray for the repose of the souls of those that lost their lives to the explosion.

“I also want to assure them that they are not alone in this trying times of theirs,” Gbajabiamila said.