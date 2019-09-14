<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Val Anyika, has called on the country’s leaders to do more to alleviate the poverty levels of the less privileged in the society.

Anyika, representing Anocha/Donukofia/Njikoka Federal Constituency, made the call during the International Day of Charity organised by the Faculty of Social Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka on Saturday

The lawmaker, who was chairman of the occasion, noted that the excess luggage being carried by most leaders had made them do very little on charity.

He, however, said that charity was a must as it played an important role in upholding the values and advancement of society.

He noted that the poverty level in Nigeria was high and constituted the biggest problem of the country and which must be tackled headlong.

Anyika said that after perusal of the 2019 National Budget that he had discovered that the estimate would only amount to “moving round in circles of poverty’’

“The possible solutions to mass poverty was for privileged Nigerians to adopt a charity model of St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta to reduce pains of the less privileged,” he said.

Dr Obiora Okonkwo, a philanthropist, in a keynote address said that living humanitarian lifestyles was the best way to give back to society.

Okonkwo, who spoke on the theme: “Giving back to the Society”, said it was important for people to contribute to a charity and become part of the change needed to improve the lives of future generations.

Okonkwo, who is Chairman of the Dome Entertainment Centre, Abuja, said that recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa, cultism, kidnapping, banditry etc. were against God’s plan for humanity.

He cited the construction of Imo Airport and scores of other instances as ways people could come together and achieve something.

Okonkwo said those who feel they must have millions of Naira in their accounts before they could assist were making mistakes.

“Acts of charity is everybody’ business and every individual must step up action and do their part to make a positive impact across the world,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. Charles Esemone, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Fedrick Odibo, called on Nigerians to be their brothers and sisters keepers.

He said with true love every Nigerian would be well taken care of given the abundant human and material resources in the land.

Prof. Rita Ugokwe-Joseph, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, in an address of welcome said the event was organised to raise funds to assist some undergraduates and staff in difficult situations.

She explained that the International Charity Day marked globally on Sept. 5 by the United Nations was shifted due to a clash with other activities in the school.