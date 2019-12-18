<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Yobe State Commissioner of Youth, Sport and Social Development, Alhaji Goni Bukar Lawan, has said, the future of the state depend totally on how well the youth are treated.

Goni Bukar Lawan disclosed this while addressing the management and staff of the ministry while taking over the affairs of the ministry.

According to him, “We would use sporting activities properly to enlighten the youth. Also sport has over the years served as a unifying factor both locally, nationally and internationally.”

He said, sport by its nature required unity within the team, adding that, unity of purpose is the most important ingredient needed for the success of a team.

Lawan said, “sport is the only language that everybody can understand clearly including blind or deep, assure to reposition, revived and revertalized the ministry to its rightful position for the benefit of our teeming youths.

“Our governor is a sports friendly person as such our stadiums across the state will soon be among the best in the nation that can hold international competitions,” he said.

The commissioner revealed that, during his stay in the National Assembly for 12 years, he served as Chairman, House Committee on Youth, Spots and Social Development, and therefore, have something to offer to the ministry.

He thanked Governor Mai Mala Buni for finding him worthy to entrust such tremendous confidence to lead the ministry as well as to take Yobe youths to the next level.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Galtima Mai Ali command governor Mala Buni for making them a good choice as he appoint honest, youngest Commissioner in the ministry.

He called on the staff of the ministry to give their maximum support and cooperation to the commissioner with a view to taking the ministry to greater heights.