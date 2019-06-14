<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. (Dr) Suleiman Yahaya Kwande, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring June 12 as “Democracy Day”, while also naming the Abuja National Stadium after Chief MKO Abiola, 26 years after the 12 June 1993 presidential election was annulled.

Kwande, a serving Board Member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) representing North Central, former Mighty Jets FC Chairman, Pioneer and youngest Member Nigeria Football Professional League (NPFL), former President Nigerian Beach Soccer Club and Pioneer Chairman West African Beach Soccer Club, in a statement he issued in Abuja on Wednesday, observed that legalising June 12 as Nigeria’s “Democracy Day” and naming the National Stadium after MKO was historic, saying the new development will bring more dynamism to our democratic system and boost sporting activities.

“President Muhammadu Buhari must be commended for announcing June 12 as democracy day and remembering MKO Abiola for the pains he endured in sustaining democracy by naming Abuja International stadium after him,” he said.

Kwande urged the President to immediately repair the stadium as it has been abandoned for long, saying: “The Abuja now (MKO Abiola) stadium has not been considered for any sporting activities for sometimes now. I am urging the president to immediately repair it so that sporting activities can immediately resume.”