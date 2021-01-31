



The federal lawmaker Chief Chinedu Obidigwe (APGA, Anambra East/West) has donated educational materials, medical equipment and solar system worth over N100 million to Anambra communities.

Obidigwe, while on an inspection visit at Model Primary Health Centre, Nkpunando, where medical equipment worth about N15 million from the Federal Ministry of Health was delivered, said he is also personally providing street solar systems to communities and educational equipment worth over N100 million to eight secondary schools in Anambra East and West Local Government Areas.





According to Obidigwe’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Dominic Okagbue, the educational materials that will soon be distributed, include computers with free one-year internet services and writing materials. Okagbue said the Federal lawmaker provided functioning street lights at Nzam, the local government headquarters of Anambra West, Umuoba Anam, Enugwu Otu and Nkpunando as part of his efforts toward addressing lack of basic amenities in Anambra East and West, where he represents.

Newsmen learnt that Obidigwe also attracted from the Ministry of Environment the construction of the Ama-Isiokwe Road to Okuku-Izuzu in Anambra East with interlocking stones, which reportedly will be ready for commissioning within the first quarter of the year.

Other dignitaries that joined the inspection visit included the member representing Anambra West in the state Assembly, Sir Patrick Obalim-Udoba, the Chairman of Anambra West Local Government Area, Chief Orji Okafor, his Anambra East counterpart, Mr Obi Nweke, and many others.