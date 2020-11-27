The former minority leader, House of Representatives, Leo Ogor, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to wade into the communal crisis between the Ozoro and Oleh communities of Delta and bring those behind it to book.

Ogor, who represents Isoko Federal Constituency of Delta State in the House, made the call in an interview with journalists, in Abuja.

The lawmaker dismissed the allegation that he bought the arms used in the conflict as untrue, stating that it would be ridiculous for him to arm one community against another in his constituency.

Ogor accused those behind the allegation of plotting to drag into an issue he knows nothing about and challenged them to come up with evidence to substantiate their claims.





According to him, “l represent the Isoko people, they are all my constituents. I want to call on the inspector general of police and the Delta State police commissioner to in the interest of peace to come into the matter and bring it to a logical end.

“The culprits must be arrested and brought to book. I am absolutely, disgusted with the allegations made by the Oleh clan head that l bought arms for anyone to kill people of my constituency.

“l am disturbed by the killings. We need to do everything possible to restore peace and end the crisis.The matter must be properly investigated.

“The most important thing now, is for the perpetrators of the killings to be caught and punished, and for the police to do everything within their powers in concert with stakeholders to end the communal crisis and restore lasting peace.”