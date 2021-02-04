



A former House of Representatives member from Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, Abdullahi Maikano Rabiu, has passed on.

The former lawmaker and veterinary doctor, died on Thursday of coronavirus-related complications at Kwanar Dawakin Isolation Centre, in Kano.





A relative of the family, Sanusi Dawakin Tofa, who confirmed his death on behalf of the family, said, the deceased would be buried around 2:00 pm.

Rabiu, who died at the age of 72, left behind one wife, children, and relations.

The late former lawmaker was also a Special Adviser to Governor Ibrahim Shekarau on Economic matters.