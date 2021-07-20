Report: Sunday Igboho not released in Benin Republic

Contrary to rumours circulating on the social media, Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho has not been released by authorities of Benin Republic.

Igboho who has been on the wanted list of Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services, DSS was arrested at the airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic while he was trying to fly out to Germany on Monday evening.

He has since been in detention of the security operatives in Cotonou while a flurry of legal and diplomatic efforts have been initiated by his supporters and legal team to free him.

He was reportedly arrested alongside his wife.

But a viral news circulated on the social media had indicated that he has been released and is on his way to Germany.

The rumour indicated that Igboho was released following pressure on Beninoise authority not to extradite him to Nigeria by some missions of western nations in the French country.

But a source told newsmen that the claim that the Yoruba nation agitator has been released is false.

According to him, Igboho is still in detention in Benin Republic and his lawyer was not allowed to see him by security operatives.

He, however, said the security operatives had asked the lawyer to come back on Wednesday morning to see the agitator.

The source said four lawyers – one each in Nigeria, Benin Republic, France and United Kingdom have been engaged to ensure that Igboho is not handed over to the Nigerian government.

He lamented that fake news, such as the claim that Igboho has been released may frustrate the process.