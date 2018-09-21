A mid-year report issued by Kaduna State Maternal Perinatal Deaths Surveillance and Response (MPDRSR) team says 123 pregnant women died in the state between January and July 2018.

The chairman of the MPDSR, Lawal Abubakar, disclosed this on Friday during a quarterly interactive forum organised by Kaduna State Maternal Accountability Mechanism (KADMAM).

According to him, the deaths occurred in 30 government-owned hospitals in the state.

Lawal said the figure does not include women that died in private hospitals, primary healthcare units and those who died in their homes.

He said the committee also identified four major causes responsible for the deaths: haemorrhage, anaemia, sepsis and eclampsia.

“The January-June 2018 MPDSR report has recorded a total of l23 maternal deaths across the public secondary/tertiary health facilities in the state.

“From the report, 42. 5 per cent of the deaths were caused by haemorrhage, eclampsia, l6.5 per cent and sepsis l4 per cent.

“Information on previous trends in maternal deaths In these health facilities was unavailable at the time of producing this factsheet. The maternal deaths were in 30 state-owned public health facilities of Kaduna State,” he said.

Lawal listed some of the hospitals where the women died as: General Hospital Kafanchan (seven deaths), GH Kachia (three), GH Kaura (two), GH Kagoma (29), GH Doka (two), GH Zangon Kataf (one), GH Kwoi (one), GH Kagorko (11).

Others are: RH Pambegua (0), RH Zunkwa (0), Barau Dikko (24), GH Giwa (10), Yusuf Dan Tsoho (eight), GH Birnin Gwari (six), Gwamna Awan (five), GH Kawo (five), GH Kawo (five), GH Rigasa (four), RH Kujama (one), RH Idon (0), GH Hunkuyi (five), GH Makarfi (five) , MIBA Zaria (four), HGS Zaria (three), GH Maigama (one), and GH Turunku (0).

Lawal said all the 30 hospitals visited had adequate stock of essential life-saving drugs ”which if used effectively could have helped in preventing the deaths”.

He explained that 36 per cent of the hospitals do not have ready to use blood, ”due to lack of a state-owned blood supply chain system”.

He said 77 per cent of the hospitals have ”non-functional blood banks due to irregular supply of electricity” while 36 per cent of them have non-functional ambulances.

Also, he said 56 per cent of the hospitals do not have the Manual Vacuum Aspiration (MVA) kit for the management of incomplete abortions.

The official said the tragedies could be prevented in the future if the state establishes ”a mechanism that will ensure that essential life-saving drugs available at hospitals are accessible to all pregnant women in the state”.

It was learnt that the committee presented the report to KADAM on August 18.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner for health, Paul Dogo said the state government is working hard to reduce maternal and infant deaths.

He said the government is already started working on how to address the issue of lack of blood in hospitals across the state. He added that ”very soon, the issue of lack electricity in hospitals in the state, particularly in rural hospitals would be addressed”.

The chairman, KADMAM, Mustapha Jumare, the committee has a ”mandate of using evidence to promote accountability”, in order to advocate for the elimination of preventable maternal and perinatal deaths in Kaduna state.