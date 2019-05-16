<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A member of the House of Representatives, Muhammed Gudaji Kazaure, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s reappointment of Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Kazaure said his variance with President Buhari’s choice stems from the fact that Emefiele was at the helms of affairs when the nation was being plundered by some top officials under the past administration.

The lawmaker representing Kazaure, Gwiwa, Roni and Yankwashi Federal Constituency of Jigawa State under the All Progressives Congress, said he disagree with Buhari on Emefiele’s appointment, even though he believes the President is a man of integrity and a key figure in the fight against corruption.

He said the likes of Dasuki, Diezani and others who are being accused of corrupt practices and filibustering of the nation’s coffers, received the funds they allegedly misappropriated through the Central Bank of Nigeria under the watch of Emefiele.

Hon Kazure further argued that things are getting worse by the day, adding that the Dollar to Naira exchange rate has not improved under the leadership of the present CBN Governor.

The lawmaker opined that President Muhammadu Buhari must have been misled, hence advising the President to rethink his stand as regards his choice for CBN Governor.