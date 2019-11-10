<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The leadership of the minority caucus in the House of Representatives has said it remains loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, who stated this yesterday, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Legal) Oyorima Idahosa, dismissed allegations of disloyalty leveled against them by the party leadership.

The PDP had suspended Elumelu and six others following controversy over the emergence of minority principal officers in the House, against the wish of the opposition party.

However, Elumelu noted that their continued suspension for over four months “outside the rule of the party and the parliament” is oppressive. He urged the party leadership not to allow certain individuals with a vested interest to destroy the reputation of the PDP.

According to him, “it is curious that over four months after various organs of the party set up Committees to investigate this matter and related issues bordering on PDP National Assembly Caucus within two weeks, the party has been reluctant and/or refused to consider the reports of these various Committees so that the issues can be laid to rest.