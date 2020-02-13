<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kingsley Chinda, a member of the House of Representatives from Obio-Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State, has expressed disappointment over the tardy and insincere response of the government to the current state of insecurity in the land.

Chinda, who made this known in a with newsmen in Abuja, also averred that the lack of response by the executive arm of government with regards to the overwhelming public opinion and National Assembly resolutions on the service chiefs had further endangered the lives of the citizens.

“Majorly, we’re disturbed by issues of security which we’re not taking seriously, because Nigerians are dying in droves as if there’s no government.

“Yet the president would say that he’s surprised that these security challenges are still in existence. There is no serious country that will not be shocked at that statement, and they have their citizens in this country.

“We had a sitting governor who talked about body bags, sending visitors coming in here back to their countries in body bags. A sitting governor! A man in authority! There’s no country that will not take such statements seriously.

“Recently, we had also a policy we introduced for other countries’ nationals to come in before obtaining visa at the point of entry.

“You and I know how porous this country is; anybody can come in, obtain our passport, and travel to another country with it, but he/she is not a Nigerian.

“Our documentation system is faulty; we cannot track criminals in this country electronically. You can commit a crime and disappear into thin air.

“Yes, under our laws, there is no time limit for crime, but you will agree with me that if a murder is committed and the criminal disappears, in the next five to six years the crime will be forgotten.





“The government cannot continue to thrive on propaganda. We are humans, where we are not doing well, we should acknowledge that and then be very ready to make corrections, but that’s not what we see in the government of the day,” Chinda stated.

On the double speak by the leadership and members of the National Assembly regarding the fate of the current service chiefs, the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House Caucus said: “As a member of the 9th Assembly, yes we have arrived at that resolution, but I will tell you one thing that you can take home from it, if we had a responsive government, then this issue of what next will not come up, because Nigerians know, you and I know that the present government is irresponsive to the yearnings of the people.

“The National Assembly speaks for Nigerians and if a vote of no confidence has been passed on our service chiefs, the thing a responsible government, executive arm would do is to take it a bit more seriously that, this is the voice of Nigerians, and that this is the position of Nigerians, and act on it, but I don’t see this executive acting on it.

“In fact, the executive will rather want to show that they call the shots by not acting on it. And if you look at the powers of the National Assembly, we don’t enforce.

“And what we have done was to urge, to advise, and it is left for the person we’ve advised to take or not to take the advice.”

Asked if the National Assembly could bare its fangs against the executive in the face of wanton killings and alleged lack of responsiveness, Chinda said security was a sensitive matter that required utmost care.