Death has been announced of a renowned librarian of international repute, Pa Jonathan Olusesan Dipeolu (MFR).

Dipeolu served as the Librarian of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife from 1970 until he retired in 1990. He was a former staff member of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

Mr. Dipeolu was former Chairman of Sketch Publishing Company Ltd and one time Civil Service Commissioner in Ogun State.

A Past President and Fellow of the Nigerian Library Association, Dipeolu was awarded the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in December 2003.

He died 26 days to his 90th birthday and is survived by five children and their spouses, eight grandchildren, a sister and a brother and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

His funeral ceremonies, according to the family, will take place in Lagos on 16 and 17 January 2020.