The remains of the former Inspector General of Police (IG) and Chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmadu Coomasie, were Friday laid to rest in Katsina amidst eulogies.

The Chief Imam of Bin Coomasie mosque, Alhaji Samu Adamu Bakori, who led the funeral prayer on the corpse of the former IG, prayed to Allah to grant the soul of deceased eternal rest.

The deceased was later buried at the Rimin Badawa, filin Samji graveyard in Katsina, the Katsina State capital.

Dignitaries present at the funeral included the Chief of Staff to the president, Abba Kyari; the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazau; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Alhaji Garba Shehu; and Senator Abu Ibrahim.

Others were Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State; the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim K. Idris; and a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Baba Kaita (Kankia, Ingawa, Kusada Federal Constituency), among others.

In a related development, IG Idris has delivered a condolence letter from the Force Headquarters to Governor Masari.

Responding to the letter, Governor Masari said the nation has lost a bridge builder who committed himself to peace and unity of the country, describing the late Coomassie as an adviser and supporter of the state.

“Coomasie was always trying to unite the people of the country. The last time we met, he was in bad shape but was not talking about himself but about the nation, particularly addressing issues that has to do with the security of the nation,” Masari said.

Earlier in his Jumaat sermon, Chief Imam Bakori, who could not control his tears while leading thousands of worshippers who converged on the Central Mosque, said every soul shall taste death and urged Nigerians to always fear Allah.