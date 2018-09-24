The establishment of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigerians (FRCN) office in Asaba is generating controversy.

The office built along Asaba/Onitsha express road has been relocated by the state government with the excuse that its mast opposite the Asaba Airport was disturbing flight.

But the management of FRCN was said to have turned down the relocation and other conditions such as land, money and others preferring the site opposite the airport.

In a chat with Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah, Commissioner for Information, Delta State, he confirmed that the state government had given FRCN a land somewhere around Ugbolu but that the radio station said that it did not want it.

“If you look around here in Asaba, how many places will you get that kind of quality land? If they will not accept the land we gave to them, we cannot give them money to keep because it can turn into stories.

“The reason they are relocating is very known, they are relocating because there is obstruction in the landing of the plane were their land is situated.

“We have given them a land in Ugbolu area. I asked the Ministry of Lands to write to them if they want but they wrote back and rejected it.”

“But if it is whether we have not given them a land, then it is different issue. We have given them a land.”

According to Ukah, “the governor has given money for the relocation and everything is set, so it is a situation for them accepting what we have.

“As soon as they accept, they will be paid the money as the approval has been made long ago. When they are ready to collect their money we will speed it up and give it to them.”