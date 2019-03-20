



President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to reorganise the judiciary and also the National Assembly so as to be more active in terms of punishing those who engage in corruption practices.

Imam Shefiu Majemu, founder of Strength in Diversity Development Centre, gave the advice on Tuesday while speaking at a one-day interfaith and media engagement forum on anti-corruption campaign in Nigeria with the theme; ‘harnessing interfaith and media potential in the fight against corruption in Nigeria’ at the LCCI Conference and Exhibition Centre, Alausa, Lagos.

He also advised President Buhari to ensure that whoever was caught in any corrupt practice should be shown to Nigerian public what the person had stolen and also make the trial process open and transparent so that the public would know that the case has been taken through the normal process of adjudication.

“President Buhari must ensure that whoever is been caught should be shown to the Nigerian public what the person has stolen and also try to ensure that the media is involve in that drive.

“Let the trial process be open and transparent so that people can see that they have taken the case through the normal process of adjudication and after that he is been convicted to go to jail or pay fine. With this process Nigerians will know he is serious in his anti-corruption war,” he said.

Majemu further said corruption still thrived in the country because most people that were said to be corrupt had not been tried and most of them have not been punished to serve as deterrent to others.

Bishop Emma Isong, co-coordinator of the Interfaith Anti-Corruption Network in Nigeria, while speaking with newsmen, stated that the greatest enemy of corruption is unity, that if citizens unite with basic understanding, corruption would be fought and won.

He said that everyone irrespective of religious background should unite and work together to fight this cankerworm that has eaten deep into the fabrics of the nation.

Bishop Isong while suggesting the punishment that should be meted on anyone caught in an corrupt practices, said that such person should be made to return the proceeds, he or she should be made to serve as deterrent to others and should be made to serve jail terms so as to discourage others from the act.