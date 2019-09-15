<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) says it is partnering the Delta government to organise Leadership and Entrepreneurial Skill Development Summit for youth in the State.

The Spokesman of BCS, Mr Edet Archibong, disclosed this on Sunday during a press conference in Asaba.

The BCS is a religious organisation, and was founded in 1956 by Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, in Calabar, Cross River.

Archibong, who spoke on behalf of the spiritual head of BCS, Olumba Obu, said 20 slots had been earmarked for youth in Delta in the summit.

He said the program would be held on Sept. 20, adding that it would covered areas like the positive use of the internet, online and digital marketing among others.

Archibong said that the summit tagged “Raising Leaders” was to flag-off the 2019 Brotherhood All Youth Assembly (BAYA) slated for Sept. 20 and Sept. 22 in Asaba.

The spokesman said that BAYA was inaugurated in 2012 adding Delta would be hosting the 7th edition of the convention.

According to him, the theme of the BAYA 2019 is “Olumba is the true friend of the youth”.

“BAYA is an umbrella body for all the youth organisation in the BCS worldwide.

“This forum is a platform for reaching out to the youth and inculcating in them the ideas of God and in so doing also have them gainfully engaged.

“An idle mind is the devil’s workshop. When the youth are gainfully engaged in positive ventures, they will not become ready tools in the hands of evil people and enemies of the society.

“At least three youth from every state/nation will be empowered in various vocations and skills while Delta will have 20 slots in the entrepreneurial summit,” he said.

Archibong said that the establishment of the BAYA had become very important particularly at this period that the society was faced with plethora of challenges.

“The society is constantly plagued by collapse of religious and moral values, deepening racial division, ethnic conflicts, alarming rate of drug abuse, and frightening level of violence, cultism and sexual immorality.

“These has led to the falling of our youth from the path of salvation.

“This convention is not just an event but the onset of a process that will deliver both spiritual and economic empowerment for the youth in the vicinity of Delta. And ultimately have them engaged in profitable business ventures.

“Entrepreneurial development on its part, will reduce unemployment and generate wealth thereby creating a positive social impact in the society,” he said.

Archibong advised those in leadership positions to always have the fear of God and use the nation’s resources judiciously.