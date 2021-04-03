



A relative to two Fulani group leaders killed on Friday night has countered police claims on the identity of the men and the suspected killers.

Police named the two men killed as Mohammed Hussain, chairman of Miyetti Allah In Nasarawa and Mohammed Umar, chairman of Miyetti Allah in Toto local government area.

But Aminu Kuba, a cousin to the slain men countered the police claim online, saying Umar instead was the Nasarawa State Chapter Chairman of Fulbe Development and Cultural Organization (FUDECO).

Police also said the gunmen behind the attack at Garaku market were suspected to be Fulani bandits.





“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe swiftly deployed Operation Puff Adder II personnel to the scene where the two corpses were recovered and taken to the hospital,” said Nasarawa police public relations officer Ramham Nansel said.

But a counter to the claim said the killers drove up to the men in a white car, stopped by their side, alighted and shot them at point-blank range.

“None of the eyewitnesses said they were Fulani bandits. They were killed immediately after praying Magrib and leaving the mosque,” the relative said.