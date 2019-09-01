<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Motorists who are in a hurry to get to their destination on time have been asked to steer clear of the Berger to Ogun River section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway due to rehabilitation works that might slow down traffic along the routes.

According to a traffic advisory signed on Sunday by the Spokesman of the Ogun State TRACE Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, motorists in a hurry can make use of alternative routes like the Iyana Ipaja/Ota/Ifo/Abeokuta/Sagamu-Benin Ore expressway; Victoria Island/ Lekki/ Epe/ Ijebu-Ode-Benin/Ore expressway or the Ikorodu/ Itoikin/ Ijebu-Ode-Benin/ Ore expressway.

According to the traffic advisory which was sighted by the Tribune Online, “in view of the imminent closure of inbound Lagos traffic along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for reconstruction and rehabilitation work on the 600km stretch of the corridor to be carried out from Berger (New Garage Bus Stop) – Ogun River (Kara Bridge), scheduled for Monday, 2nd September-Sunday, 15th December, 2019, the general public, particularly the motoring public, is hereby apprised of the need to plan their journey, add more time to their travelling time and take necessary precaution.

“From Monday, 2nd September, 2019, inbound traffic (movement) from Kara Bridge to Berger would be sealed off and diverted into the same carriageway along the Expressway conveying traffic outbound Lagos, thereby making both inbound and outbound traffic to be accommodated on the same section of the Expressway. Moreover, traffic will then be diverted back into the road going inward Lagos at Berger intersection linking River Valley Estate, where normal journey resumes inward Lagos.

“Furthermore, outbound Lagos traffic would be divided into two (2) lanes, both ways from the intersection linking Isheri/Olowora Kara Bridge, where the road diversion ends and normalcy resumes inward Sagamu.

“In the light of the foregoing, the motoring public is hereby admonished to be patient, maintain lane discipline, avoid driving in a direction prohibited by traffic law (One Way), cooperate and show understanding with Traffic Managers (TRACE, FRSC, NSCDC and the Police), as they ply the diversion route which has been graded (Ogun River Bridge Underpass), to facilitate, guarantee and ensure free flow of traffic.

“Moreover, Julius Berger Plc has assured of measures to assuage the fears of road users by displaying advanced warning signs of road narrowing, speed restriction signs, as well as, make sure that flagmen are always present.

“In addition, flash lights would be displayed at night and provide emergency response crew on standby, just as response time would be minimised by well established lines of communication among various agencies involved in the operation.

“Nonetheless, motorists are advised to ply the following alternative routes, if in haste, to decongest traffic along the diversion route: Iyana Ipaja/Ota/Ifo/Abeokuta/Sagamu-Benin Ore expressway; Victoria Island/Lekki/Epe/Ijebu-Ode-Benin/Ore expressway; or Ikorodu/Itoikin/Ijebu-Ode-Benin/Ore expressway.

“Notwithstanding, TRACE, FRSC, Police and the NSCDC, would be strategically positioned along the diversion route to ensure compliance and orderliness, as well as, penalize errant and recalcitrant motorists with the intent of disrupting and traffic flow. Any inconveniences are highly regretted, please.”