Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Friday passed a vote of confidence in Governor Seriake Dickson over the public service reforms being carried out by his administration.

The 24-member Assembly came up with the vote of confidence in Dickson after a closed-door meeting which lasted about three hours in the speaker’s conference room at the Assembly Complex, Yenagoa.

The lawmakers’ support to the reforms came amidst fear of disengagement from civil service among workers, and concerns expressed by some stakeholders that the Assembly had kept quiet over the tension generated by the exercise since the government started implementation last month.

Konbowei Benson, Speaker of the Assembly, who read a prepared speech after the closed-door meeting, said they were confident that the public service reforms committee chaired by retired Rear Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah, the Deputy Governor, would do a job that would meet “the best standards, using the civil service reforms”.

He said, “We have observed with keen interest the issues in the state as it affects the civil service reform exercise which is currently ongoing.”

“It is noteworthy that the chairman of the reforms committee, His Excellency, Gboribiogha John Jonah, is a man of proven integrity whose credentials cut across national and international spheres.

“Therefore, we have no doubts in our minds that while the governor has entrusted to him the task of investigation, we believe the outcome of investigation shall meet best standards, using the civil service reforms.”