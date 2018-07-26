The governing council of Redeemer’s University (RUN) has appointed a top-notch chartered accountant and astute financial administrator, Mrs. Mofoluso Olutayo-David, as the substantive bursar of the institution.

She is an alumnus of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 1990.

She holds a Master of Business Administration from Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

She is also a member of local and international professional bodies.

As a deputy bursar in FUTA where she had risen through the ranks, Olutayo-David had served at various times as the acting bursar and had represented her university on boards and committees at different times.

Before her appointment, she also had a brief stint as a visiting deputy bursar to Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State.

In the course of her career, she had the opportunity of working in all the various units of the bursary department for a period of two decades.

There is a great expectation that Mrs. Olutayo-David would further consolidate and re-engineer the bursary unit for a greater competitive edge and sustainability in today’s highly spirited educational environment in which Redeemer’s University has become a major player.